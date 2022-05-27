Here is what happened in the defamation case between exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

by

SPIN

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Susanna Hoffs

Name Susanna Hoffs Best known for Being a founding member of The Bangles. Current city Los Angeles, but mostly I live in my head. Really want to be in Paris. The instant I arrive, I hit play on my beloved Paris playlist— Francoise Hardy, Jacques Dutronc, Johnny Hallyday, Serge Gainsbourg. They are my soundtrack while strolling, … 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Susanna Hoffs Read More » The post 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Susanna Hoffs appeared first on SPIN.