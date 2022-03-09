Here is what Broncos gave up to acquire Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade

The Denver Broncos seemingly didn’t get the quarterback they wanted when Aaron Rodgers decided to stay with the Green Bay Packers.

But they ended up getting the quarterback they wanted all along on Tuesday, as multiple NFL reporters said the Broncos have a deal in place to acquire the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the trade “is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.”

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network tweeted the Seahawks had received a “massive haul” for Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman had the details of the trade, which has Denver sending five draft picks to Seattle, along with three players. That includes former Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant.

Denver is getting a fifth-round draft choice in addition to Wilson, Kleiman tweeted.

The AFC West is now officially stacked with great quarterbacks as Wilson joins the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Raiders’ Derek Carr.