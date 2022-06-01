Here is Jimmy Butler’s message for Jayson Tatum after Celtics beat Heat in Game 7

Here is Butler’s message for Tatum after Celtics beat Heat in Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had a thrilling conclusion with a Game 7, and after the final buzzer sounded, the two best players in the series embraced.

Jayson Tatum helped lead the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 45 minutes during Boston’s 100-96 victory in Sunday night’s Game 7.

Jimmy Butler did all he could for the Heat. He played all 48 minutes and scored 35 points with nine rebounds. The Heat star pulled up for a potential game-winning 3-point shot in the final minute and front-rimmed it. If it had gone in, Miami probably wins the game and the conference title.

Tatum and Butler hugged amid Boston’s celebration on the FTX Arena court and the Heat forward had a simple message for the Celtics superstar.

Tatum was awarded the Larry Bird Trophy as the first ever Eastern Conference Finals MVP winner. He averaged 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in seven games against the Heat.

The Celtics will need Tatum to be even better versus the Warriors if they’re going to win the franchise’s 18th championship.