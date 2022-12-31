Here are your favorite celebrities’ 2023 resolutions

As we head into 2023, boldfaced names revealed their innermost hopes and dreams — and impossible New Year’s resolutions — to The Post.

Some are striving for world peace, while others want bigger biceps — or to host podcasts.

Just goes to show that celebrities really are just like us!

Olivia Culpo, model and former Miss Universe

“Set aside time to practice my cello and play more chamber music with my quartet.”

George Santos, embattled Congressman-elect

“Peace and prosperity for all of us.”

Ryan Seacrest, TV host

“Being comfortable with eight minutes of stillness or eight minutes of silence or eight minutes of doing nothing … without having to feel like I need to do something. And also learning how to play all these games my niece plays at 4 years old. I’m struggling to understand ‘Booba.’”

Lenny Dykstra, former Mets great

“Stay above ground. Stay out of jail. And I hope the great fans of New York get what they deserve and that’s another world championship. … the best fans in the world, bro.”

Tucker Carlson, TV host

“After the midterms, I’ve resolved never to make political predictions again. We’ll see how long that lasts. Happy new year.”

Chaya Raichik plans on doubling down on her political stances via LibsofTikTok. Fox News

Chaya Raichik, LibsOfTikTok Twitter account

“Spend more time and energy focusing on dismantling and destroying gender ideology in America.”

Curtis Sliwa is hoping to trade Big Macs for vegetarian fare. Paul Martinka

Curtis Sliwa, Guardian Angels founder

“It’s time that I forget the Golden Arches of Mickey D’s and become a vegetarian for a better world and a better me.”

Michael Rapaport, actor and comedian

“My New Years goals are to NOT buy anymore Jordans, be able to do 50 pushups straight & RANT on Trump as much as possible.”

Michael Rapaport’s goals include easing up on the shoe purchases. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image TV host Liza Koshy wants to pick up the phone and call people.

Liza Koshy, TV host

“Calling instead of texting and also putting away my laundry from the washer to the dryer to the drawer in the same day; that’s hard to do.”

Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey Shore” star

“I aspire to be the best dad I can be to my 18-month-old son and baby girl expected January 2023, to continue my sober journey into my eighth year. To have a magical fifth year of marriage with my college sweetheart. … To launch my tell-all.”

Tucker Carlson has resolved never to make political predictions again. REUTERS Jesse James Decker wants to stay in shape after “Dancing with the Stars.” REUTERS

Jessie James Decker, country singer

“I love what kind of shape I got in from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and I’d like to maintain that … and then also just take more fun trips and adventures with the family.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, “Jersey Shore” star

“To continue to work on becoming healthier.”

Renowned chef Daniel Boulud is celebrating an important anniversary in 2023. REUTERS

Daniel Boulud, Michelin-starred chef

“I am celebrating the 30th anniversary of Restaurant Daniel in 2023. So my goal is to reach as many alumni of Restaurant Daniel from all over the world, people who have worked for me. Not only will we have a celebration in New York, but also I want them to be able to express their connection in a way by doing menus or things like that in their own restaurants and create one big celebration together. And then, of course, one of my personal resolutions is to spend more time with my son, Julien.”

Tiler Peck, principal dancer NYC Ballet

“To make sure to appreciate the little moments and tell everyone you love that you love them every day as you never know when it could be the last. Oh and learn to cook!!!! (S.O.S. Ina Garten and Chrissy Teigen! Your help is needed!)”

Melissa Rivers wants to stay on her fitness routine past the second week of January. REUTERS Teresa Giudice had a laundry list of goals for 2023. REUTERS

Teresa Giudice, star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

“Do another national TV commercial because I had a great time doing the DirecTv campaign. I also would love to do more acting in movies and shows, and of course I want to grow my podcast, ‘Namaste B$tches,’ so that people can see a different side to me. My family and I are all wanting to do more in the community too.”

Melissa Rivers, podcast host and author

“To stay on my fitness regime past the second week of January, just like everybody else’s.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to “fight as hard” for New York in 2023. Rod Lamkey – CNP / Avalon

Sen. Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader

“To fight as hard — and successfully — for New York in the next two years as we did in the last two.”

John Catsimatidis, supermarket mogul

“I lost 30 pounds in 2022, I want to lose another 30 in 2023.”

Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights activist

“I have two resolutions. One, I am going to maintain my health regimen, working out every morning and keeping my vegetarian diet, and two, that I am going to try and pull the city together to equally deal with criminal justice reform and to stop gun violence.”

Joe Piscopo, comedian

“Humility man. That’s my motto for the rest of my life as I approach the backside of my time on the planet my brother. Humility is the key.”

Meghan McCain, TV pundit

“I don’t believe in New Years resolutions. Sorry!”