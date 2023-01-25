Here are the top 19 countries that aren’t safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department

Police march during a ceremony marking Myanmar’s 75th anniversary of Independence Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.Aung Shine Oo/AP

The State Department ranks different countries around the world by their safety level for US citizens.

Countries deemed too dangerous for travel are often known for civil unrest, military actions, and kidnappings.

Here are 19 countries you should avoid traveling to that the US has labeled as “Do Not Travel.”

Venezuela

Teachers, other public workers and pensioners march for higher salaries and pensions, and payment of their full benefits on January 16, 2023, in Caracas, Venezuela, where the monthly minimum wage is about $7 dollars.Ariana Cubillos/AP

The State Department cautioned against traveling to Venezuela due to “crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws” as well as “wrongful detentions, terrorism, and poor health infrastructure.”

Many Venezuelan migrants have fled to the US to seek asylum from “crimes against humanity,” Insider previously reported.

“Violent crimes, such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking, are common,” the State Department’s warning said, adding that there is a “risk of wrongful detention of U.S. nationals.”

Iraq

Policemen stand guard outside a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Iraq closed its airspace and land border crossings on Sunday as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement.AP

“Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens,” the State Department has cautioned.

“Terrorist and insurgent groups regularly attack Iraqi security forces and civilians. Anti-U.S. militias threaten U.S. citizens and international companies throughout Iraq.”

The US conflict in Iraq post-9/11 has been one of the most deadly, amounting to tens of thousands of deaths, Insider previously reported.

Somalia

Relatives wait for bodies to be removed from the destruction at the scene, a day after a double car bomb attack at a busy junction in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP

The State Department advised against traveling to Somalia due to “crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health issues, kidnapping, and piracy.”

“Violent crime, such as kidnapping and murder, is common throughout Somalia, including Puntland and the Somaliland region. Illegal roadblocks are widespread,” the department warned of the East African country, where “terrorists continue to plot kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks.”

In October, two car bombings in the country’s capital of Mogadishu left over 120 dead and 150 more injured, Reuters reported.

Haiti

A youth suffering from cholera is helped upon arrival at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 27, 2022.Ramon Espinosa/AP

The US State Department warned of “kidnapping, crime, and civil unrest” in the poverty-stricken country of Haiti.

“Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings,” according to the department’s December 2022 warning.

Hundreds of Haitians have also died due to a cholera outbreak, Insider reported in December.

Ukraine

A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The State Department has warned against travel to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“Those choosing to remain in Ukraine should exercise caution due to the potential for military attacks, crime, and civil unrest,” per the agency.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency have “prohibited flights into, out of, and over Ukraine due to ongoing military actions.”

Afghanistan

Taliban fighters hold weapons as they ride in a convoy to celebrate their victory day at the Bibi Mahro area in Kabul on August 15, 2022Wakil Kohsar/Getty Images

US citizens should not travel to Afghanistan due to “armed conflict, civil unrest, crime, terrorism, and kidnapping,” the State Department said.

“Travel to all areas of Afghanistan is unsafe and the risk of kidnapping or violence against U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is high,” according to the department. “The U.S. Embassy in Kabul suspended operations on August 31, 2021. Since that time, U.S. citizens have been unjustly detained.”

The department added that its ability to assist detained Americans is “extremely limited.”

Yemen

A Yemeni fighter backed by the Saudi-led coalition fires his weapon during clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara frontline near Marib, Yemen, June 20, 2021.Nariman El-Mofty, File/AP

Americans shouldn’t travel to Yemen because of “terrorism, civil unrest, health risks, kidnapping, armed conflict, and landmines,” the State Department said.

“A civil war continues in Yemen. In addition, terrorist groups continue to plot and conduct attacks in Yemen,” according to the notice. “Military conflict has caused significant destruction of infrastructure, housing, medical facilities, schools, and power and water utilities.”

The US government cannot assist American citizens in emergencies since the US Embassy in Sana’a suspended operations in 2015, according to the department.

Syria

A Green Beret fires at a target during training with Maghaweir al-Thowra fighters at al Tanf Garrison in Syria on March 3, 2020.US Army/Staff Sgt. William Howard

The US warns against traveling to Syria due to “terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and risk of unjust detention,” according to the State Department.

The country has endured armed conflict since 2011, the department said, adding starkly that “no part of Syria is safe from violence.”

“Protests and demonstrations are quelled by government forces through aggressive tactics and protestors, activists, and political dissenters are routinely detained without access to legal representation or communications with friends and family,” the State Department warned.

Sudan

Sudanese demonstrators march in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 to protest a deal signed between the country’s main pro-democracy group and its ruling generals, who seized power in an October 2021 coup.Marwan Ali/AP

The State Department placed Sudan on the list due to civil unrest, crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and armed conflict.

“Sudan is experiencing sporadic civil unrest and protests across the country,” the department said. “Crime, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, home invasion, and carjacking can occur. This type of crime is more frequent outside of Khartoum.”

There is also violence along the borders with Chad and South Sudan, per the agency.

South Sudan

In this Saturday, June 27, 2020 file photo, trainees parade with the wooden mock guns which they use to train with, during the visit of the defense minister to a military training center in Owiny Ki-Bul, Eastern Equatoria, South Sudan.Maura Ajak, File/AP

South Sudan is rife with armed conflict among different political groups and ethnicities, according to the State Department.

“Violent crime, such as carjackings, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies, and kidnappings is common throughout South Sudan, including Juba. Foreign nationals have been the victims of rape, sexual assault, armed robberies, and other violent crimes,” the department warned, adding that weapons are “readily available” to the population at large.

North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea)

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a ceremony of donating 600mm super-large multiple launch rocket system at a garden of the Workers’ Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

The US State Department warned of the “serious risk of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. nationals” in North Korea, calling it a “critical threat.”

“All U.S. passports are invalid for travel to, in, or through the DPRK unless specially validated for such travel under the authority of the Secretary of State,” the department warned. “The U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in North Korea as it does not have diplomatic or consular relations with North Korea.”

Tensions between North Korea and other democratic nations have risen as the country continues to conduct ballistic missile tests.

Libya

Under tight security, Libyans mark the 10th anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in Martyrs Square, Tripoli, Libya. The country has become one of the most intractable conflicts left over from the Arab Spring uprisings.Hazem Ahmed/AP

US citizens should avoid travel to Libya due to “crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict,” according to the Department of State.

“Crime levels in Libya remain high, including the threat of kidnapping for ransom. Westerners and U.S. citizens have been targets of these crimes,” the department said. “Militia or armed groups sometimes detain travelers for arbitrary reasons, do not grant detainees access to a lawyer or a legal process, and do not allow detainees to inform others of their status.”

Iran

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa AminiAP Photo/Middle East Images, File

The State Department warned against travel to Iran due to kidnapping and arbitrary arrests and detentions on “spurious charges.” The US doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Iran.

“Iranian authorities continue to unjustly detain and imprison U.S. nationals, particularly dual national U.S.-Iranian nationals–including students, journalists, business travelers, and academics–on charges including espionage and posing a threat to national security,” the department warned.

Burma (Myanmar)

Police march during a ceremony marking Myanmar’s 75th anniversary of Independence Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.Aung Shine Oo/AP

The State Department cited protests and military actions as reasons not to travel to Burma, adding that at least one US national had been wrongfully detained by the Burmese military.

“Do not travel to Burma due to civil unrest and armed conflict,” the State Department warned. “Exercise increased caution due to wrongful detentions and areas with land mines and unexploded ordnance.”

Russia

A Russian serviceman in Melitopol, Ukraine, on July 14, 2022.Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department has warned against travel to Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. US citizens in Russia may be harassed, singled out, or arbitrarily detained, the department said.

“The U.S. government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Russia is severely limited, particularly in areas far from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, due to Russian government limitations on travel, the number of U.S. staff, and the ongoing suspension of operations, including consular services, at U.S. consulates,” the department said.

Mali

Soldiers stand guard in front of the Radisson Blu hotel prior to the visit of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Bamako, Mali, Nov. 21, 2015.Jerome Delay, file/AP

The State Department warned against travel to Mali because of crime, terroristic threats, and kidnapping.

“Violent crime, such as kidnapping and armed robbery, is common in Mali. Violent crime is a particular concern during local holidays and seasonal events in Bamako, its suburbs, and Mali’s southern regions. Roadblocks and random police checkpoints are commonplace throughout the country, especially at night,” the department said.

Central African Republic

The streets of Bangassou, Central African Republic, remain empty on Feb. 13, 2021, as most residents fled when rebels attacked with heavy weapons on Jan. 3.Adrienne Surprenant, File/AP

US citizens should avoid travel to the Central African Republic due to crime, civil unrest, kidnappings, and the embassy’s limited capacity to provide support to US citizens, the State Department warned.

“Although there have been no specific incidents of violence or threats targeting U.S. citizens, civil unrest, demonstrations, and election-related violence (including renewed outbreaks of armed conflict) may occur throughout the country, including the capital of Bangui,” the department said. “Violent crime, such as armed robbery, aggravated battery, and homicide, is common.”

Burkina Faso

Special forces soldiers carry the flag-drapped coffins of late special forces soldiers Cedric de Pierrepont and Alain Bertoncello, who were killed in a night-time rescue of four foreign hostages including two French citizens in Burkina Faso last week, during a national tribute at the Invalides, in Paris, Tuesday, May 14, 2019.Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP

Terrorism, crime, and kidnapping should ward US citizens off from travel to Burkina Faso, according to the State Department.

“Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Burkina Faso,” the agency said. “Kidnapping and hostage taking is a threat throughout the country. On May 10, 2019 a hostage rescue operation freed four international hostages that had been kidnapped in Burkina Faso and in neighboring Benin.”

The US is not able to provide emergency assistance to its citizens in the country, the department added.

Belarus

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Russian soldiers take part in drills at an unspecified location in Belarus.Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

The State Department warned against travel to Belarus in eastern Europe due to “arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, the Russian military attack on neighboring Ukraine, and the buildup of Russian military in Belarus along the border with Ukraine.”

“Due to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine from Belarus, U.S. citizens located in or considering travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and there is heightened tension in the region,” the department said.

