Here are the 16 most intriguing potential Final Four combinations

With 16 teams still alive in the NCAA men’s tournament, there are 256 potential Final Four combinations left. Here’s a look at 16 compelling ones, some chosen for basketball reasons and others chosen for reasons scarcely related to basketball at all.

1. Chalk Final Four: Alabama, Houston, UCLA, Kansas State

While this Final Four would feature a pair of No. 1 seeds, a No. 2 and the highest-seeded survivor of the tumult in the East region, UCLA is the only past champion. The Bruins have been to four Final Fours since 2006, but they last won the national title behind the O’Bannon brothers and Toby Bailey in 1995.

2. Chaos Final Four: Arkansas, Princeton, Miami, Florida Atlantic

It’s a testament to the balance in college basketball this year that this Final Four doesn’t seem that unfathomable. Arkansas may be the lowest-seeded team in the West, but it has an elite coach, two projected first-round draft picks and plenty of complementary talent. Florida Atlantic won 33 games and is in a wide-open region. Miami has a better team than the one that was one win from the Final Four last year. Only Princeton to the Final Four would be a massive surprise.

3. The Brainiac Final Four: Princeton, UCLA, Texas, Michigan State

According to U.S. News and World Report, Princeton (1), UCLA (20), Texas (38) and Michigan State (77) are the highest-rated academic institutions in their regions.

4. The Party School Final Four: Alabama

According to Niche.com, Alabama (4) is the NCAA tournament’s top remaining party school. There’s no shortage of fun to be had at Michigan State (20), Texas (21) and Arkansas (60) either.

5. The nobody believed in us Final Four: UCLA, Creighton, Miami, Kansas State

If this Final Four comes to fruition, credit the haters for providing ample motivation. UCLA was written off after late-season injuries to Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona. Creighton was dismissed after a midseason six-game losing streak. Miami was a trendy 12-5 upset pick against Drake. Kansas State was projected to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll.

Story continues

6. The “when’s spring practice?” Final Four: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas

Three current SEC teams and one future SEC program make up this football-themed potential Final Four that only Greg Sankey could love.

7. The mascot fight to the death Final Four: UCLA, Princeton, Miami, Tennessee

I spent far too long trying to figure out how a Tiger would fare fighting an Aztec or an elephant. And whether a Volunteer or a Spartan would win a soldier-versus-soldier battle.

8. Final Four guaranteed to capture the NBA audience: Arkansas, Alabama, Houston, Tennessee

There is at least one potential lottery pick on three of these four teams: Anthony Black and Nick Smith (Arkansas), Brandon Miller (Alabama) and Jarace Walker (Houston). Tennessee also boasts a potential first-round pick in freshman wing Julian Phillips.

9. Final Four guaranteed to have NBA fans changing the channel: Gonzaga, Princeton, Texas, Florida Atlantic

These are teams winning in spite of a lack of elite talent. There might not be a projected 2023 first-round pick on the floor if this Final Four materializes.

10. Alabama never has to play anybody Final Four: Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Florida Atlantic

Alabama already would make the Final Four without facing an opponent seeded higher than a No. 6 thanks to the carnage in the South region. This Final Four would ensure the Tide could become the first national champion to never face a top-four seed.

11. New blood Final Four: Gonzaga, Alabama, Xavier, Tennessee

None of these programs have won a national title. Only Gonzaga (2017 and 2021) has reached a Final Four.

12. Fastest-paced Final Four: Gonzaga, Alabama, Xavier, Kansas State

Viewers might get whiplash if Gonzaga and Alabama face off in the national title game. These two teams look to run at any opportunity. They combined for 190 points earlier this season in Birmingham in the Zags’ 100-90 victory over the Crimson Tide.

13. No fast breaks Final Four: UCLA, San Diego State, Houston, Michigan State

A 10-point deficit can feel like 20 against Houston. The Cougars have been near the bottom in college basketball all season in average possession length. Michigan State and Tennessee also like it slow, as do San Diego State and UCLA.

14. Defense wins championships Final Four: UCLA, San Diego State, Houston, Tennessee

Tennessee, UCLA, Alabama, Houston and San Diego State each have top-five defenses and each are still alive entering the Sweet 16.

15. Coaches who were ballers in their day Final Four: UConn, Princeton, Miami, Michigan State

Dan Hurley may not have received as much attention as his brother, but he played 121 games for Seton Hall. Mitch Henderson started for the Princeton team that toppled reigning national champ UCLA in the 1996 tournament. Jim Larrañaga starred at Providence from 1968-71 and led the team in scoring twice. Only the East region doesn’t have a former Division I player among its remaining coaches, but Tom Izzo captained Division II Northern Michigan from 1974 to 1977.

16. My Final Four: UCLA, Alabama, Houston, Tennessee

Three of my original Final Four survived the opening week chaos. Any of the four teams left standing in the wide-open East region have Final Four potential, but I’ll go with a Tennessee team that, while vulnerable to ill-timed scoring droughts, is also battle-tested, motivated and elite defensively.