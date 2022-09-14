Here are the 12 golfers representing the U.S. in 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow

There is no doubt which side will be favored this year at the Presidents Cup. The United States’ entry is a solid mix of veteran and international play rookies, but has a ton of talent.

Here are the golfers who will represent the United States at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 20-25.

Sam Burns (A): Less of a known entity, Burns has been solid this year, earning three tournament wins. He very nearly was a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup a year ago, but played his way into the Presidents Cup field by finishing fourth in points.

Patrick Cantlay (A)*: Cantaly won the FedEx Cup title in 2021, and led the PGA Tour this past season with 11 top-10 finishes, including a win at the BMW Championship recently. Cantlay played for the U.S. side at the 2019 Presidents Cup and also was on the 2021 Ryder Cup team.

Tony Finau (A)*: A popular captain’s pick the past few competitions, Finau earned his way in this year as the sixth automatic qualifier. His back-to-back wins this season on the PGA Tour were key to Finau’s points total.

Max Homa jumps up from the bunker on the 18th during the weather delayed third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Max Homa (C): Relatively unknown compared to many of his teammates, Homa will be a pleasant surprise to those watching him compete on the international stage for the first time. He has four wins on the PGA Tour to his credit, including two in the past year. One of those came at the relocated Wells Fargo Championship, which is usually held at … Quail Hollow.

Billy Horschel (C): Not the oldest of the captain’s picks but the one who could have been called the “best player never to have represented the U.S.,” Horschel has a chance this year. He won the FedEx Cup eight years ago, but this will be his first international competition. He won this past season at the Memorial.

Kevin Kisner (C): Kisner is the oldest captain’s pick and has never lost in international play, taking a 2-0-2 match record into the Presidents Cup. He’s won four times on tour, and he has a knack for match play, adding two second-place finishes and a win at the WGC-Dell Technologies match play event.

Steph Curry chats with PGA golfer Collin Morikawa at his Underrated Golf Tour championships at the Fleming 9 Course in San Francisco on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Steph Curry is a leader in promoting gender equity and diversity in golf.(Salgu Wissmath/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Collin Morikawa (C): A young but up-and-coming star, Morikawa was still in college when the Presidents Cup was last contested. All he’s done since then is win two majors and taken the PGA Tour by storm. He represented the U.S. at the 2021 Ryder Cup and went 3-0-1 in his matches there.

Xander Schauffele (A)*: Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are a great team, and proved it again this year at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a victory in the two-man team event. Schauffele has also performed well for the U.S. in international competition, having been part of both the 2019 Presdients Cup and the 2021 Ryder Cup teams.

Scottie Scheffler (A): The leading point-getter on the U.S. side, there was no doubt for Scheffler this season. The 2022 Masters champion won four times on the PGA Tour this past season, and represented the U.S. at the Ryder Cup last year, as well, going 2-0-1.

Jordan Spieth (C): The most experienced golfer in the U.S. stable, he’s been on the Presidents Cup team three times previous, in 2013, 2015 and 2017. He also was on the Ryder Cup team in 2021, and seems to have shaken off a mid-career funk into which he slipped a few years ago. He was eighth in the automatic qualifying standings.

Justin Thomas (A)*: Among the most experienced of all players in the field in international competition, this is Thomas’ third straight Presidents Cup appearance, to go with two Ryder Cup teams in that span. He won the PGA Championship this season and had nine top-10 finishes.

Cameron Young (C): He’s not a winner on the PGA Tour, but this 25-year-old spitfire has made waves already, placing third at the PGA Championship and then solo second at the British Open at St. Andrews, where he made an eagle on the final hole to secure that finish. Young had seven top-3 finishes this season.

A – Automatic qualifier; C – Captain’s pick; * – On 2019 U.S. team