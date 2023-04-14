Here are nine names showing up as Green Bay Packers first-round picks in mock NFL drafts

With less than two weeks before the 2023 NFL draft, the latest round of mock drafts from around the web continue to show a wide degree of variance. Even Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, the player most connected to the Packers in past mock drafts, isn’t showing up as many times as he was before.

These are the players getting mentioned in mock drafts at prominent sports-media sites as possibilities for Green Bay’s first-round selection.

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid makes a catch against Oregon.

Dalton Kincaid, Utah, tight end

Mel Kiper, ESPN: “Take a look at the Green Bay depth chart and tell me this: Who is going to catch passes from quarterback Jordan Love in 2023? OK, outside of second-year wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs? There’s just not much there, and Josiah Deguara, who had 13 catches last season, is now the team’s No. 1 tight end. Kincaid is the best pass-catching tight end in this class. He had 16 touchdown receptions over the past two seasons. He can stretch the seams in the middle of the field, and he can create easy connections for Love. This is the pick to help a young signal-caller.”

Kiper has the Packers taking linebacker Byron Young of Tennessee in the second round.

Charles Davis, NFL.com: “With Jordan Love on the verge of taking the reins, Green Bay needs another steady target in the passing game. Kincaid has the ability to make an immediate impact on Sundays.”

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a popular pick for the Packers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, wide receiver

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: “Christian Watson proved himself as a competent vertical, big-play threat last year. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a crisp route-runner who Jordan Love can trust to be in the right place. He needs outlets that he can trust as he looks to gain confidence early in his tenure as the starter.”

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: “Smith-Njigba lines up in the slot to complement 2022 picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, along with at least one more receiver taken later in the draft. In this mock, I project the Packers receiving two 2023 second-round picks from the Jets for Aaron Rodgers, using those selections either to land two future starters or as capital to trade up for a top prospect late in the first round or early in the second.”

Reuter has baked into a four-round mock that the Packers get a pair of second-round picks from the Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade, so he has Green Bay taking Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with back-to-back picks, followed by Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron.

Reuter has the team taking Cal safety Daniel Scott in the third round and Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson in the fourth round.

Myles Murphy is an edge-rushing defensive end from Clemson.

Myles Murphy, Clemson, edge rusher

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: “We’ve had the Packers going wide receiver here (hasn’t happened in 20 years), tight end (it’s a deep class) and safety (is there a safety worth taking this high?) in various mock drafts over the months. This time around, we’re targeting edge rusher — Rashan Gary is returning from an ACL injury and then there’s just Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins. Put another way: This is a position of need. Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we’d like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it’s easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.”

Todd McShay, ESPN: “The Packers could be in transition this season if Rodgers does end up with the Jets, and they will have to get Jordan Love some help. Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan signed elsewhere, which leaves the receiving group light. So yes, I could see Green Bay going in that direction. But there should also be plenty of pass-catching options on Day 2, and Murphy would be a problem for opponents off the edge of the defense. The Packers’ 34 sacks tied for 27th last season, and Rashan Gary is coming off a torn ACL. Murphy can drive back blockers, use his great bend to turn the corner and then close on the quarterback with burst. He put together 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.”

McShay’s most recent draft dates to April 4 and was part of our roundup last week. He has the Packers taking Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave in the second round.

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer hauls in a catch during pro day.

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, tight end

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: “The Packers lost Robert Tonyan to the Bears. They’ll likely lose Aaron Rodgers’ buddy, Marcedes Lewis, to the Jets. That leaves Green Bay very thin at tight end, so it selects the best all-around player at the position in this class in Michael Mayer.

Broderick Jones is an offensive tackle from Georgia.

Broderick Jones, Georgia, offensive tackle

Rhett Davis, NFL.com: “Feels like the Patriots also could’ve gone this route at No. 14. With Jones still on the board and the Packers’ recent string of unfortunate injuries to key pieces along the offensive line, the athletic Georgia bookend gives Green Bay some piece of mind as Jordan Love prepares to take the reins.”

Deonte Banks is a cornerback from Maryland

Deonte Banks, Maryland, cornerback

Here’s a name we haven’t seen very often in mock drafts.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: “Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes addressing the secondary early in the draft, and he does so here with the long and springy Banks.”

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch can play slot or deep safety.

Brian Branch, Alabama, safety

Dionte Lee, The Athletic: “Branch spent most of his college career in the slot but projects well as a deep safety. He’s not an explosive tackler, but he hardly ever misses. He has elite feel for route concepts, good production at the catch point and is willing to show up in run support or take on blocks.

“The Packers desperately need consistency up the spine of their defense, and Branch would provide some help.”

Jordan Addison is a wide receiver from USC.

Jordan Addison, USC, wide receiver

Tony Pauline: Pro Football Network: “The Packers’ depth chart at receiver is pitiful. The day he’s drafted, USC’s Jordan Addison would become the Packers’ best route runner and offers one of the most reliable sets of hands on the unit.”

Lukas Van Ness is a defensive end from Iowa.

Lukas Van Ness, Iowa, edge rusher

Bill Huber, Sports Illustrated: “Some guys just seem to fit. That’s Van Ness. The Illinois native has the size, athleticism and tools to be Gary 2.0 as a player who needed a bit of time and NFL coaching to maximize his prodigious gifts. If the Packers can ever stop the run, a pass-rushing package of Gary, Preston Smith and Van Ness would play into the hands of a big-play secondary.”

Huber has a full seven-round mock draft for the Packers, including second-round pick Darnell Washington (Georgia tight end) with a pick acquired from the Jets and Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Wisconsin Badgers watch

For those mock drafts that go beyond the first round, several names from the University of Wisconsin come up (and one name even pops in the first round).

Joe Tippmann, center

Chris Trapasso, CBS: Giants at No. 25 (first round)

Todd McShay of ESPN: Jets at No. 42

Mel Kiper of ESPN: Jets at No. 43.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com: Giants at No. 57

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton sacks Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Keeanu Benton, defensive tackle

Jeff Risdon of DraftWire (USA Today): Lions at No. 36

Todd McShay of ESPN: Falcons at No. 44

Chad Reuter of NFL.com: Broncos at No. 67

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig celebrates getting a sack against Washington State.

Nick Herbig, linebacker

