Here are Joe Schad’s Snap Conclusions

LOS ANGELES — The Dolphins are going to train in Southern California this week, in preparation for next Sunday’s huge nationally-television primetime game at the Chargers.

Miami fell to San Francisco last Sunday, 33-17, slipping to 8-4 on the season.

Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins will look to get the offense back on track.

Here are some snap totals that jumped out after a review of Sunday’s box score:

Jaylen Waddle, WR: 24 snaps, 52 percent — Waddle said Monday that he’ll be fine to face the Chargers. But he was limited due to a leg injury sustained at San Francisco. River Cracraft played 20 snaps, which was nearly as many as Waddle. It’s hard to know if a healthier Waddle may have made a difference. Waddle had only 1 catch on 5 targets for 9 yards, by far a season low.

Raheem Mostert, RB: 28 snaps, 61 percent — The Dolphins tried to run only eight times against the 49ers on Sunday. This was a tough matchup. Miami was missing two offensive tackles and the 49ers are the best team in the NFL against the run. Mostert did have a long run called back due to a questionable penalty on Robert Hunt. That Mostert averaged 4.3 yards on seven attempts tells you perhaps they should have tried a few more runs. Jeff Wilson carried only once and failed to haul in either of two targets.

Mike Gesicki, TE: 9 snaps, 20 percent — This was by far a season-low in snaps for Gesicki. The Dolphins needed to do everything they could to slow the 49ers pass rush and that meant leaving Gesicki, a pass-catching threat, on the sideline in favor of a full back or another tight end. Alec Ingold (25) and Durham Smythe (27) totaled 52 snaps. Obviously Gesicki wishes he could have completed a key fourth-down pass from Tua.

Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) prevents the pass intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Ingram, LB: 21 snaps, 25 percent — Ingram may be best utilized in this rotational role, where he plays less than Jaelan Phillips (55 snaps) and Bradley Chubb (48 snaps). Ingram has been used opposite Andrew Van Ginkel and those two are not quite as scary as the monsters that are Phillips and Chubb but they are effective. Ingram now has a team-leading 6 sacks, one more than Phillips.

Eric Rowe, SS: 80 snaps, 95 percent — It was the veteran Rowe who got the call opposite Jevon Holland, in a role largely requiring him to cover 49ers tight end George Kittle. Rowe had five tackles and a pass defended. And Kittle had only two catches for 22 yards. Miami is fortunate to have a versatile, savvy and experienced player like Rowe available to fill a void left by a season-ending injury to youngster Brandon Jones.

