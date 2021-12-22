Here are Chiefs’ position groups most affected by COVID-19 outbreak

The Kansas City Chiefs are the latest NFL club to deal with a rash of COVID-19 issues. In total, the team has 16 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list between the 53-man roster and practice squad. With preparation for the Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers beginning today, we took a look below at the position groups most affected by the outbreak, including those players currently available to play at each position. Obviously, this could change for better or for worse depending on the results of today’s COVID-19 testing.

For now, here’s a look at the position groups most affected for Kansas City:

Tight end

On Reserve/COVID-19 list:

TE Travis Kelce

TE Blake Bell

Available to play:

This group is really position group is really hurting without its top two options, including a perennial All-Pro in Kelce. Gray is a rookie, Griffin-Stewart has only been on the practice squad for a few weeks, and Vital is a basketball player in his first season transitioning to the NFL.

Linebacker

On Reserve/COVID-19 list:

LB Willie Gay Jr.

LB Nick Bolton

LB Darius Harris (PS)

Available to play:

The Chiefs still have a starter available in Hitchens. Niemann has also played a lot of snaps for Kansas City. O’Daniel has seldom played defense despite being a former third-round draft pick. Even in the Chiefs’ blowout wins he hasn’t earned snaps. Sullivan is a virtual unknown at this point. He was s a productive player for Kansas State in college.

Cornerback

On Reserve/COVID-19 list:

Available to play:

CB L’Jarius Sneed

CB Mike Hughes

CB Deandre Baker

CB Dicaprio Bootle (PS)

CB Josh Jackson (PS)

The team is probably best prepared to handle absences at this position group because they’ve dealt with absences throughout the season. Both Ward and Fenton have missed time, causing players like Hughes and Baker to step up and play. Bootle and Jackson have also been elevated to the 53-man roster before this season.

Wide receiver

On Reserve/COVID-19 list:

WR Tyreek Hill

WR Josh Gordon

WR Gehrig Dieter (PS)

Available to play:

WR Demarcus Robinson

WR Byron Pringle

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Marcus Kemp

WR Cornell Powell (PS)

The Chiefs haven’t been without their top two options at the receiver position since Week 5 of 2019 against the Indianapolis Colts when both Hill and Sammy Watkins were injured. Ironically, Robinson, Hardman and Pringle were the starters they rolled with for that game. Pringle had a career-high six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Kemp was on injured reserve and Powell was still in college that season. Could this be an opportunity for the Chiefs to get a first-look at Powell after he’s spent the entire season on the practice squad?

Offensive line

On Reserve/COVID-19 list:

RT Lucas Niang

OL Kyle Long

Available to play:

LT Orlando Brown

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

OG Nick Allegretti

C Austin Blythe

C Darryl Williams (PS)

Not to sound the alarm, but the Chiefs are approaching dangerous territory when it comes to offensive tackle depth. Brown Jr., Wylie and Wanogho are the only tackles available as of now. More COVID cases or in-game injuries could see the team relying on players like Smith or Thuney flexing out and playing some tackle.

