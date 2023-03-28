Here are all the NFL rule changes for 2023 season

These rule changes are coming to the NFL in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Several rule changes are coming to the NFL in 2023.

More than 10 alterations to the league’s rules and bylaws were approved at the owners meetings in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The one that caught the most attention among fans was players now being allowed to wear No. 0 as their jersey number, a proposal from the Philadelphia Eagles. Jacksonville Jaguars star wideout Calvin Ridley didn’t wait long to announce he would be sporting the new number.

From just one roster cutdown date in the preseason to the expansion of replay review to failed fourth-down attempts, here’s a look at the proposals that did — and didn’t — get passed.

What are the 2023 NFL rule changes?

Approved playing rules

Proposed by Philadelphia: Permit the use of No. 0 as a jersey numeral; allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

Proposed by Los Angeles Chargers: Make the adjustment of the play clock following an instant replay reversal consistent with other timing rules.

Proposed by Houston: Expand the replay official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth-down attempts.

Proposed by Competition Committee: Change the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet.

Proposed by Competition Committee: Make the penalty for tripping a personal foul.

Proposed by Competition Committee: Make the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.

Proposed by Competition Committee: Make the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.

Proposed by Competition Committee: Prevent the offense from benefitting by an extension of the half as a result of their foul.

Proposed by Competition Committee: Clarify use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the “butt, ram, spear” language and incorporating those actions into impermissible use of the helmet.

Approved bylaws

Proposed by Competition Committee: Change the claiming period to Monday for players who are waived on the Friday and Saturday of the last week of the regular season.

Proposed by Competition Committee: Insert strength of victory as the second tiebreaker for awarding contracts.

Proposed by Competition Committee: Adjust the rules for postseason signings to account for standard elevations rule; freeze postseason rosters at 4 p.m. ET on the Wednesday following the last week of the regular season.

Approved resolutions

Proposed by Buffalo: Make the regular season and postseason roster transaction deadlines the same; change the transaction deadline for Saturday night postseason games to 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Proposed by Los Angeles Chargers: Provide greater clarity as to a player’s availability for a game.

Proposed by New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, New York Jets, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Washington: Establish one preseason roster reduction date and related procedures.

What NFL rule changes didn’t get passed for 2023?

After a 2022 season filled with controversial roughing the passer calls, the Rams proposed that the penalty be subject to replay assist and/or reviewable by a coach’s challenge, but it was rejected.

Another notable rejected rule change was the Competition Committee’s proposal to move touchbacks on punts from the 20-yard line to the 25.

There are also a few potential changes that were tabled until the next owners meeting in May: the Eagles’ proposal for a team to be able to maintain possession of the ball after scoring by converting a fourth-and-20, the Competition Committee’s proposal to make fair catches on kickoffs inside the 25-yard line result in a touchback and the Detroit Lions’ proposal to allow for an emergency third quarterback to be active.