Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

by

PepsiCo total quarterly dividend payout and yield make for an intriguing combination. Here, a Pepsi display at a shop in Grovetown, Ga., earlier this year.


Billy Blume/Dreamstime.com

Text size