Here are 5 things to watch in Patriots vs. Panthers preseason game

After lots of fighting and some football, the Patriots and Panthers will meet each other again on Friday in the second preseason game. Will cooler heads prevail in this 7 p.m. matchup inside Gillette Stadium after eight players were ejected from two days of joint practices this week?

The Panthers and Patriots were clearly getting on each other’s nerves. Tensions boiled over multiple times and resulted in receiver Kristian Wilkerson getting knocked unconscious by Panthers safety Kenny Robinson during a kickoff return drill on Wednesday. This happened after Robinson and Wilkerson fought on Tuesday.

Wilkerson was sent to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion and will miss Friday’s preseason game. The hope is that the fighting is over and the two teams can get some good work in during this matchup.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones talks with wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on the bench during last week’s preseason game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. On Friday, Jones is expected to play a portion of the game against Carolina.

Unlike last week, the Patriots are expected to play some starters. Mac Jones told reporters that he expects to play. This should give us a first look at several Patriots starters this summer in a game setup. Here are five things to watch.

Who’s calling plays for Mac Jones?

This storyline won’t go away until we get a definitive answer. Considering Bill Belichick’s nature, it’s unlikely the Patriots are just going to tell us who the offensive play caller will be this season. The setup is atypical with a former defensive coordinator/head coach (Matt Patricia) and former special-teams coach/head coach (Joe Judge) running the offense in camp. It was odd to see both Patricia (with Brian Hoyer) and Judge (with Bailey Zappe) call plays last week.

The big question is who will call plays with Jones on the field. Patricia is the favorite as he’s done it for the most part in training camp. However, Belichick has also called plays to Jones during full-team drills. Maybe we’ll get a hint on Friday night.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) hands off to running back Pierre Strong Jr. (35) during last week’s preseason game against the Giants.

How does starting offense look?

We saw a glimpse of the starting offense this past week as Jones completed 71% of his passes against the Panthers defense in full-team drills. It felt like a step in the right direction as this group has worked through some frustrations for most of camp. Other than who’s calling plays, a big storyline is how exactly this offense will be run.

Without Josh McDaniels, the playbook is a little different. Will we see zone run plays or receiver bunch formations? Those types of plays would suggest they’re moving to more of a west coast system. Or maybe the plays look exactly the same from last year.

When we finally see Jones on the field, a lot will be different. It’ll be interesting to see what the results are.

Is there enough offensive line depth?

The Patriots offensive line has undergone many changes this offseason. Their starting guards from last season (Shaq Mason and Ted Karras) are gone. Their starting tackles (Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn) have switched sides.

Their offensive line depth has been tested already. Wynn didn’t practice this week. The same goes for backup tackle Justin Herron and backup guard Bill Murray. Wynn hasn’t had a great camp. The same goes for Herron. That leaves Yodny Cajuste with a giant opportunity to start with the first-team offense at right tackle.

Considering the starting offensive line didn’t play last week, we’ll finally get a look at this new set up and maybe see Cajuste earn a job.

Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, right, has a big opportunity this week to impress the Patriots coaching staff.

Who stands out at cornerback?

With Malcolm Butler’s season ending this week, the Patriots cornerback depth took a hit. That being said, the Patriots cornerback depth looks better than expected. It’ll be worth watching who starts at cornerback on Friday. In practice, it’s been Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones on the outside with Myles Bryant in the slot.

Top backups have been outside cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell, Jack Jones and Shaun Wade. Rookie Marcus Jones has been the top backup slot cornerback. With J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles, there’s plenty of questions about the top-end depth at this position, but in camp, Mills has looked like a legit No. 1 cornerback.

It would be nice to see that against the Panthers. Jonathan Jones also has some things to prove on the outside after being the Patriots top slot cornerback during his career.

The Carolina Panthers, shown last week against Washington, will face the Patriots Friday night at Gillette Stadium in their second preseason game.

Are rookies progressing?

Patriots veteran players continue to speak volumes about this year’s rookie class. We got a glimpse of them last week against the Giants. So who will stand out in this second preseason game?

Last week, Cole Strange played the first two series and Tyquan Thornton caught a touchdown. Sixth-round pick Sam Roberts also had a great showing. How will Strange look in the starting lineup?

Will Thornton play with Jones and the starters? Can Roberts keep it up? Marcus Jones didn’t play last week, but had a great week of practice against the Panthers. Can he beat out Bryant for the top slot cornerback spot?

Undrafted safety/special teamer Brenden Schooler delivered two huge hits in Wednesday’s practice. Will he be the next undrafted player to make the 53-man roster?

How to watch Patriots-Panthers game

When is the Patriots game? 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19

Channel: WBZ, Channel 4

Streaming: A live stream of all three Patriots preseason games on Patriots.com live and in the Patriots app for free (to those in the local New England market) and in German to Patriots’ international home market of Germany.

Radio: 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Here’s 5 things to watch in Patriots vs. Panthers preseason game