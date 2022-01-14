Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

It’s been an eventful start to 2022.

Earlier this week, data showed that inflation surged 7% in December, the fastest pace since June 1982. That prompted the Fed to hint at multiple rate hikes.

But with most savings accounts still paying less than 0.6% annually, things remain challenging for investors looking to earn a passive income.

The good news? Even in the current interest rate environment, you can find companies paying generous dividends to investors.

Rock-solid dividend stocks have the potential to:

Offer a plump income stream in good times and bad.

Provide diversification to growth-oriented portfolios.

Outperform the S&P 500 over the long haul.

Here’s a look at three dividend stocks that could be an opportunity for income investors in 2022.

Walmart (WMT)

At a time when many brick-and-mortar retailers remain in the doldrums, powerhouse Walmart stands out.

The company runs a massive retail business with approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries. Thanks to its “Everyday Low Prices,” Walmart attracts around 220 million customers to its stores and websites every week.

Walmart has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the three months ended Oct. 31, 2021, revenue grew 4.3% year over year to $140.5 billion. Notably, comparable-store sales — a key measure of a retailer’s health — at Walmart U.S. rose 9.2%.

The company has also capitalized on the e-commerce boom, which is often considered a threat to physical retailers. Compared to two years ago, Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales grew 87%.

The retail giant started paying dividends in 1974 and has increased its payout every year since.

With a quarterly dividend rate of 55 cents per share, Walmart offers an annual yield of 1.5%.

Verizon (VZ)

When you make payments to a company every month, wouldn’t it be nice to get some cash back from it?

Well, investors can do that with Verizon — one of the largest telecommunication companies in the U.S. that also happens to be paying generous and reliable dividends.

Millions and millions of people pay Verizon every month to use the company’s service. Its 4G LTE network covers 99% of the American population, and more than 230 million people are already covered by its 5G network.

Verizon has been raising its payout annually and currently offers an annual dividend yield of 4.8% — a very generous amount in today’s market.

Business is growing, too. The company’s wireless segment had 699,000 retail postpaid net additions in Q3 of 2021. Total revenue rose 4.3% year over year to $32.9 billion for the quarter.

Despite Verizon’s solid business and rising dividend payouts, its shares have slipped 7% over the past 12 months. With so many stocks trading at new highs, Verizon could give contrarian investors something to think about.

Ellington Financial (EFC)

If Verizon’s 4.8% yield still isn’t juicy enough for you, check out Ellington Financial.

Headquartered in Old Greenwich, Conn., Ellington Financial has a portfolio of financial assets that provide it with a predictable income stream. It then passes those profits to shareholders through monthly dividends.

The company’s investments include residential and commercial mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities and consumers loans among others.

While Ellington isn’t a widely followed financial play, it stands out in today’s market due to the sheer size of its payout. With a monthly dividend rate of 15 cents per share and a current stock price of $17.55, the company offers a staggering annual yield of 10.2%.

In Q3 of 2021, Ellington Financial generated core earnings of $23.0 million, or 46 cents per share. Its book value per share at the end of September was $18.35.

