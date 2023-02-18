Henry Golding Movie ‘Assassin Club’ Sells To Paramount – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount has quietly struck a deal for completed action-thriller Assassin Club, starring Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior.

Via a multi-million dollar deal struck in previous months, Paramount took worldwide rights excluding Middle East, Spain, France and Eastern Europe (which have been sold to other distributors). The Italian release on 77 screens took place this month and we understand a UK theatrical release is being lined up for March. U.S. release date hasn’t been set.

The movie follows an assassin (Golding) who is given a contract to kill seven people around the world only to discover the targets are also assassins who have been hired to kill him.

EuropaCorp veteran Camille Delamarre (Transporter: Refueled) directed the movie, which shot in Italy last year.

The project is produced and financed by sales firm Film Bridge International, which struck the deal with Paramount, with funding from 828 Media Capital and Banc of California. Script comes from Thomas C. Dunn.

Ellen Wander produced along with Film Bridge’s Jordan Dykstra, Motus Studios’ Emanuele Moretti, and 828 Media Capital’s Todd Lundbohm.

Paramount and Film Bridge declined to comment.