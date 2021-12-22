Henry Ford’s Great-Great Granddaughter Alexandra Ford English Bought Ford Stock

Text size





Alexandra Ford English bought $750,000 of Ford Motor stock on Monday. She joined the company’s board of directors earlier this year.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images





Alexandra Ford English just bought a large amount of shares of the auto giant founded by her great-great grandfather, Henry Ford.

Ford English paid $750,000 on Dec. 20 for 38,789





Ford Motor



(ticker: F) shares, a per-share average price of $19.33. According to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ford English made the purchase through a voting trust that now owns 65,368 shares. Trusts that benefit her or her family own another 100,267 Ford shares.