Henry Ford’s Great-Great Granddaughter Alexandra Ford English Bought Ford Stock

Alexandra Ford English just bought a large amount of shares of the auto giant founded by her great-great grandfather, Henry Ford.
Ford English paid $750,000 on Dec. 20 for 38,789
Ford Motor
(ticker: F) shares, a per-share average price of $19.33. According to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ford English made the purchase through a voting trust that now owns 65,368 shares. Trusts that benefit her or her family own another 100,267 Ford shares.
Ford Motor didn’t immediately respond to a request to make Ford English available for comment.
Ford English joined Ford Motor’s board of directors earlier this year. She is the daughter of Ford Motor’s Executive Chairman Bill Ford, and is currently a director in corporate strategy at the company, “responsible for enterprise, connectivity and digital network strategic plans,” according to a Ford Motors news release. Previously, she worked in autonomous-vehicle operations at Ford Motor.
Bill Ford bought $8.5 million of Ford Motor stock earlier this month through a trust.
