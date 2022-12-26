Henry Cavill Will Have “Heroic Sendoff” In Season 3 – The Hamden Journal

Henry Cavill announced his exit from The Witcher earlier this year when he confirmed his return as Superman on Black Adam, which ultimately ended up not panning out as new DC heads restructure the universe. However, Season 3 of the Netflix series has already been shot and showrunner Lauren Hissrich is teasing the upcoming season.

Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia and Hissrich said that he will have a “heroic sendoff” as the show prepares to welcome Liam Hemsworth, who will be taking over the lead role in Season 4.

“Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that,” Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly. “Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Netflix gave The Witcher an early Season 4 renewal before Season 3 even begins to stream. In a statement, Cavill was grateful for his time on the show and welcomed Hemsworth.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4,” he said. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Since dropping out of The Witcher and being dropped to play Superman in the DC Universe, Cavill has since signed on to star and EP Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon Studios.