Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend and Millie Bobby Brown cozies up to Jake Bongiovi at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere. See all the photos.

-
The premiere of Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” took place on Thursday in New York.
-
The sequel sees Milly Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return as the famous Holmes siblings.
-
Both actors proudly showed off their other halves on the red carpet. See all the photos here.
Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso posed together on the red carpet for the first time.
Brown also brought her other half, Jake Bongiovi, who she has been dating for just over a year.
Brown’s father, Robert Brown, and older sister, Paige Brown, also attended the glitzy event.
Cavill and Brown played up their characters’ sibling rivalry on the red carpet when asked to pose together.
Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who makes her debut as Ms. Troy in the sequel, walked the red carpet in a black suit and eyecatching shirt.
Edith actor Susan Wokoma also appeared in a stunning gold mini dress.
Serranna Su-Ling Bliss, one of the new additions to the franchise, also made an appearance.
Abbie Hern has also joined the cast, and alongside Bliss, plays one of the “matchstick rebels.”
“Bridgerton” actor Hannah Dodd, another new cast member, wore a black dress with cut-out detailing.
The event was also attended by a number of celebrities, including Mariah Carey and her children.
Cavill was among the stars who stopped to take selfies with fans who had come out for the event.
“Enola Holmes 2” features even more female stars than the first movie.
Read the original article on Insider