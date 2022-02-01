‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Renewed For Two More Seasons By Fox – The Hamden Journal

Fox has dished up two more seasons of Hell’s Kitchen. The network has renewed Gordon Ramsay’s hit culinary competition series for its 21st and 22nd seasons.

The renewal is not a surprise given the show’s stellar ratings. Last season, Hell’s Kitchen was the No. 1 cooking show on television among Adults 18‐49, and its total multiplatform audience was up 8% from S19, up 48% in streaming audience. Hell’s Kitchen also delivered its most streamed cycles yet, amassing 1.9 million P2+ streaming (Hulu + Fox Now) for S19 and S20 to date.

In Hell’s Kitchen, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy – and the irascible Ramsay – to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week, until one comes out on top. At stake is a grand prize, including chef positions at some of Ramsay’s most famous restaurants, and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.

“Hell’s Kitchen is a flagship series for us, and has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “In fact, it’s the show that first brought Gordon Ramsay to Fox, essentially serving as the launchpad for our long-standing relationship with him. We’d like to thank Gordon, our producing partners ITV and A. Smith & Co. and the entire crew of this seminal series. We couldn’t be happier to have all of these cooks in the kitchen for its 21st and 22nd seasons.”

Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.