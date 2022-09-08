‘Hello, beautiful!’ Picard gets the Next Generation crew back together in season 3 teaser

The Enterprise crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation is beaming back up for Star Trek: Picard.

The first teaser trailer with actual footage from the third and final season of Patrick Stewart’s spin-off series was unveiled Thursday as part of Star Trek Day. (A previous sneak peek released at San Diego Comic-Con gave us a glimpse of the returning players in character.) The new promo offers looks at Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and Marina Sirtis joining Picard stars Stewart, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.

Brent Spiner, another veteran of Next Generation, is also making a return to Picard season 3, but he’s absent from the teaser trailer.

“It’s not a reunion,” Stewart said during a Q&A on the Star Trek Day stage. “It is an essential gathering of all the most important elements of Star Trek: The Next Generation in order to do what they do best.”

The footage gives us a little more information about how the gang gets back together.

Crusher (McFadden) sends a distress message to Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart). “We need your help,” she says. Now, once again, the admiral is need of a ship, as he discusses with his old pal Riker (Frakes).

“I can’t ask you to put yourself in danger,” Picard tells him.

“Since when?” a cheeky Riker replies. “Jean Luc, wherever you go, we go.”

LeVar Burton returns as La Forge in ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 3

That’s when we get snapshots of his old crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise: Geordi La Forge (Burton), Worf (Dorn), and Deanna Troi (Sirtis). The starship they end up finding is a new one for Star Trek, the U.S.S. Titan, which is now commanded by Seven of Nine (Ryan), donning full Starfleet uniform. “Hello, beautiful,” Riker says as he gazes upon their chariot.

Hurd also shared a brief tease of Raffi’s season 3 arc during the Q&A. “Raffi’s gonna have quite the adventure this season because we’re going to explore… the criminal underbelly of that world,” she said.

Star Trek Day also brought word that season 3 of Picard will launch Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, on Paramount+. The season will feature 10 episodes. Watch the new teaser above.

