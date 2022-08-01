Helicopters rescue about 400 from Kentucky floods

Reuters

Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 25-governor

At least 25 people, including four children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are expected, the state’s governor Andy Beshear said on Saturday. “This is still an emergency situation,” Beshear told reporters. The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.