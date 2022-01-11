Helicopter flying infant to Philadelphia hospital crashes

A helicopter with four people aboard — including an infant — crashed Tuesday outside Philadelphia, reports say.

The medical chopper crashed in Delaware County on its way to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from Maryland, according to CBS.

All four people survived the crash near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church on Burmont Road in Drexel Hill, Pa.

“It’s an absolute miracle,” an emergency official at the scene said, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

The pilot suffered the worst injuries of the group, reports say.

“We’re blessed as a community and as a fire department,” Upper Darby Fire Chief Thomas Sawyer said at the scene, according to BNC.

