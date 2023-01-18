Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 17, including top officials

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Dead bodies lie on the ground at the site of the helicopter crash in Brovary, Ukraine on Jan. 18, 2023.
The site where a helicopter fell on civil infrastructure buildings, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, Ukraine on Jan. 18, 2023.
The site of the deadly helicopter crash near a kindergarten in Brovary, Ukraine on Jan. 18, 2023.
Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky talks with journalists during an interview in Kyiv on June 9, 2022.
Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was one of the crash’s 17 victims.
Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Klymenko said.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the almost 11-month war with Russia.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.