Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece – The Hamden Journal

PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter.

The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced.

Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years.

The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions.

It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss.