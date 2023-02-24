Heisman winner Caleb Williams reveals preferred NFL landing spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There’s a good chance Caleb Williams will hear his name called first in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The USC quarterback is coming off a remarkable sophomore campaign that saw him capture the Heisman Trophy, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he became just the second-ever two-time Heisman winner in 2023.

Williams won’t have much control over which team he suits up for next after the Trojans. But if he could choose his NFL landing spot, where would it be?

“I like to be around younger coaches. I’d probably go to the Dolphins,” Williams recently told PEOPLE. “I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my No. 1 spot.

“I also like the colors. The colors are pretty cool and the weather’s good.”

An interesting choice from the Washington, D.C. native. Mike McDaniel certainly fits the bill of a young coach at age 39. And with uncertainty around Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami, the Dolphins could be in the market for a quarterback this time next season. So there’s at least a possibility Williams ends up in his preffered spot.

Miami isn’t the only destination that piques Williams’ interest, though. The 21-year-old also identified the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons as teams he’d like to join before adding that he’d “play anywhere.”

That will be music to the ears of any QB-needy teams that didn’t get a mention.