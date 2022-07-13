Heidi Montag is working to embrace her pregnant body

Heidi Montag is stepping away from the scale while pregnant with her second baby boy.

The Hills alum, 35, is already a mom to a 4-year-old son Gunner with her husband Spencer Pratt. But just one month after announcing that she is expecting, Montag is sharing her laissez faire approach to her evolving body.

“My appetite has really spiked because the baby needs so much more nourishment, so I’m consuming so much food,” she told US Weekly. “I try really hard to eat mostly heathy, whole foods, which I love, but I am definitely eating more pasta and toast. And coming from a more carnivore diet, it’s a little shocking. … I’m trying not to just jump on the scale too. I’m like, ‘Let’s just be healthy and eat as healthy as I can and not worry what the scale says.'”

While pregnant with her first child back in 2017, Montag was quick to share just how much weight she had been gaining within the first six months of her pregnancy. After struggling to get pregnant again, she’s more focused on enjoying the process than anything else.

“This might be my last [pregnancy], so I just want to be comfortable,” she said. “I think that’s my biggest fear — I don’t want to gain so much weight that I become really uncomfortable and not as functional. So I’m just trying to find a good balance of not having the pressure of it at all, working out as much as I can, eating what I want and enjoying the pregnancy. That’s what I keep reminding myself.”

Apart from the way that her body is changing, Montag explained that she’s doing her best to adjust her routine with Gunner in order to prepare for a younger sibling.

“I’m trying to plan and make better patterns for him, like, he always wants me to tuck him in every night and I’m trying to incorporate Spencer to be able to do that. I do a lot of it and Spencer comes in and I finish it,” she said. “We need to reassess on certain things [before the baby comes]. … I am getting a little nervous and excited and nostalgic at the same time.”

Luckily, they aren’t too pressed for time as the baby is due in December.

