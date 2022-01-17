Heidi Klum’s Legs Were Insured for $2 Million — And One Is ‘More Expensive Than the Other,’ She Says

Heidi Klum’s legs are worth millions.

The 48-year-old appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, during which she chatted with the talk show host about the $2 million insurance policy on her legs.

During a segment called “Heidi ‘Blanking’ Klum,” the supermodel said that a client once put an insurance policy on her legs — and one of her lower limbs is actually worth more than the other.

“When I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar,” she explained to DeGeneres. “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now but yeah, one was more expensive than the other one.”

“It’s weird the things that some people do,” Klum added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

heidi klum and ellen

the ellen show/ youtube

Klum told PEOPLE in 2017 that one of her legs was insured for $1 million while the other was insured for $1.2 million, and she makes sure they’re still covetable in her 40s.

“I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs,” she said at the time. “I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do.”

The model and mom of four often shows off her impressive figure. In November, Klum posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but a floral black bra as she lounged in bed enjoying a pastry covered in strawberries and powdered sugar.

“Oh! My!Yummy Pie ! 😋” she captioned the risqué photo.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Jokes She Hasn’t ‘Shut Up About Snoop Dogg’ as She Releases ‘Chai Tea with Heidi’ Collab

The month prior, she also posed in an orange long-sleeve crop top and matching underwear from the collab between Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line SKIMS and the Italian fashion house Fendi. Klum modeled the look in several mirror selfies showing off her legs and butt.

Story continues

Klum previously opened up about having confidence in order to be successful in the modeling industry because although she loves it, “it’s a lot.”

“You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong,” Klum said while appearing on The Late Late Show before sharing tips for rising stars.

Her advice? “To be happy, to like the person that you see in the mirror, don’t let anyone tell you what you should do. Like, if you don’t like it, just don’t do it.”