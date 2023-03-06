Heidi Klum Says She’s ‘Very Proud’ of Daughter Leni ‘Juggling’ Modeling Career and College

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum at 2022 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. ( Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary 2022,

Heidi Klum has another multi-hyphenate in the family.

At Saturday’s 36th Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 49, raved to PEOPLE that she’s “very proud” of her 18-year-old daughter Leni Olumi, who’s currently studying interior design in college while pursuing her own modeling career.

“I’m very proud of my daughter and her modeling,” said Klum. “And she’s studying at the same time, she’s juggling already.”

In addition to Leni, Klum shares sons Henry Günther, 17, Johan Riley, 16, and 13-year-old daughter Lou Sulola with ex-husband Seal.

Leni previously spoke to PEOPLE about making her modeling debut with her famous mother on the cover of Vogue Germany after growing up watching Klum work.

“I’ve always gone to work with my mom and thought, ‘This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she’s working,'” Leni said in October. “I’d jump in sometimes, and I’d play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring.”

She added of their mother-daughter cover: “That’s, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day. I wasn’t nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, ‘I’m finally modeling, and it’s Vogue.’ It was just so many things to be excited about.”

After Klum talked about “worrying” when her daughter doesn’t answer the phone at college, Leni told PEOPLE she’s been “texting her more.”

“I didn’t think she’d be that worried, since there’s three other kids that she’s looking after,” said Leni. “I feel I’m all grown up now, and I can live on my own. I’m not technically on my own because I have a roommate, but I get that it’s hard for her.”