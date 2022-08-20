Heidi Klum said she got a colonoscopy on an anniversary trip with her husband

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Klum, 49, said she got a colonoscopy on a health retreat with her husband.

The model appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday to talk about the memorable anniversary trip.

Klum also shared that she had an endoscopy before a separate trip to St. Barts.

Heidi Klum said she got a colonoscopy during a health retreat while celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband.

The “Making the Cut” host talked about her vacation on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday with comedian Nicole Byer, who was the guest host for the late-night show. Klum shared that her husband, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, battles with cluster headaches, so the couple vacationed at a “hardcore” wellness retreat in Austria for their three-year anniversary.

Klum told Byer she got a colonoscopy on the trip and appeared to mention she also got an endoscopy. According to the Mayo Clinic, a colonoscopy is an exam used to look at the large intestine and rectum, while an endoscopy examines the upper digestive system. Both procedures use a long tube with a camera on the end to look for changes.

“Usually I have my photo taken from the outside, but they were all in there,” Klum joked.

The 49-year-old supermodel noted that she was “late to the party” to get a colonoscopy, which the American Cancer Society recommends having regularly starting at age 45. Klum added that her test results came back normal, and she continued her anniversary vacation with her husband and children in St. Barts.

Vogue France reports that Klum and Kaulitz wed in a private ceremony in February 2019 and held a second ceremony on a yacht the following August. Klum was married to hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014.

While Kaulitz and Klum don’t share any children, the musician is stepfather to Klum’s children with Seal — 16-year-old Henry, 15-year-old Johan, and 12-year-old Lou. Seal also adopted 18-year-old Leni, the daughter of Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

Klum also talked with Byer about the worst date she went on before marrying Kaulitz, recalling how the person she went to a movie with kept a bucket of popcorn in his lap the entire time.

“He was holding the popcorn, which I thought was already strange, like why do I always have to reach over? Why don’t you reach over?” she said. “I’m reaching over and eating the popcorn and then all of a sudden there’s a hot dog in the popcorn — but it was attached. The hot dog that’s still attached.”

While the model called the date “strange” and “memorable,” Byer joked that it was “something you talk about in therapy.”

