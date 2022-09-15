Hedge Funder Dalio: Economy and Stocks Set for Big Drop

by

Speculation abounds as to what the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes will mean for the economy and financial markets.

The prognosis isn’t good, says Ray Dalio, founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge-fund manager

Looking at inflation, “my guesstimate is that it will be around 4.5% to 5% long term, barring shocks (e.g., worsening economic wars in Europe and Asia, or more droughts and floods),” Dalio wrote in a commentary on LinkedIn.

“In the near term, I expect inflation will fall slightly, as past shocks resolve for some items (e.g., energy).”