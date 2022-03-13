Heckler brings Naomi Osaka to tears in match against Veronika Kudermetova

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a shot to Veronika Kudermetova of Russia during round two of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Saturday, March 12, 2022.

A woman in the crowd at the BNP Paribas Open yelled, “Naomi, you suck!” at Naomi Osaka following the first game of her match Saturday evening. The comment brought the four-time Grand Slam champion to tears on the court.

Fans around the woman yelled to have the woman removed, Tennis Channel commentators said, but the umpire said that the woman could not be identified and the match resumed.

At a break in play, Osaka asked the umpire for a microphone to address the heckler, but the umpire declined the request. The comment appeared to be a distraction to Osaka as she quickly fell behind two breaks to Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and lost the first set, 6-0

This is a developing story.

Naomi Osaka of Japan sits while officials discuss a request by Osaka to have a microphone to address the crowd during her match against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia during round two of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Saturday, March 12, 2022.

