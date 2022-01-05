The Hamden Journal

Heavy snow causing highway closures in Wyoming

AccuWeather

What to know about the next winter storm approaching the East Coast

The mid-Atlantic and New England will face the second snowstorm of the week from Thursday night into Friday. AccuWeather forecasters say accumulating snow will be disruptive across a large swath of the Northeast, including major cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Winter storm watches, warnings and advisories were issued across a large corridor of the United States from the South into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday in advance of the snowstorm. Arctic air will

