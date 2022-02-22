Heavy snow buries parts of the Northern Plains

Reuters Videos

Storm Franklin floods parts of the UK

A video filmed early on Monday (February 21) shows Storm Franklin battering Ardrossan Harbour in Scotland with high winds and waves.Streets in the centre of the English town of Matlock were also flooded on Monday, as the strong winds and heavy rain hit.Over 140 flood warnings across England and Wales were in effect as of 2 p.m. local (1400GMT), but Britain’s weather office said the storm was expected to move away from the country later in the afternoon.