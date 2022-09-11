heavy rain, strong winds from Kay send small plane off runway in San Diego, reports say

Reuters

As California wildfire rages, volunteers help rescue horses, livestock

When a wildfire began spreading out of control near her small ranch in Hemet, California, last Monday, Debby Taylor had one major concern: how to protect her donkeys. Taylor turned to Rena Salomon, a local woman whose nonprofit organization, Angel in a Hummer & HEART Foundation, transported some 800 animals from the danger zone over four grueling days with almost no rest. Salomon, 57, who has spent years doing disaster relief, decided to start an animal evacuation team after the Lilac fire in 2017 in southern California killed dozens of horses.