Heavy rain in eastern Kentucky leads to massive flooding, at least eight dead

Flash Flooding Hits Parts of Kentucky After Heavy Rainfall

Flash flooding described as “historic” by local media hit parts of Kentucky on July 28, as warnings were in place due to “excessive rainfall.”Footage posted to Twitter by Tim Jackson shows a heavy downpour. Jackson said the video was filmed in the unincorporated community of Gray in Knox County.The weather service warned of possible flash flooding in east and southeast Kentucky.The agency warned residents in Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, and Perry counties in the southeast to move to higher ground, and described the situation as “extremely dangerous and life-threatening,” Credit: Tim Jackson via Storyful