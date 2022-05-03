Heat’s Tyler Herro wins 6th Man of the Year award

Tyler Herro made Miami Heat history on Tuesday afternoon.

The Heat guard was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday, one day before Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. That officially made him the first player in Heat franchise history to take home those honors.

Naturally, Herro’s teammates were extremely excited when Heat veteran Udonis Haslem presented him with the award.

Herro has averaged a career-high 20.7 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench so far this season, his third in the league. He shot an impressive 44.7% from the field and nearly 40% from the 3-point line, too.

The 22-year-old averaged 12.8 points in their first series win against the Atlanta Hawks, and then dropped 25 points in their Game 1 win against the 76ers on Sunday.

Herro earned 96 first place votes for the award and had 488 points, more than double that of Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love, who finished in second. Phoenix Sums forward Cam Johnson took third, and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard rounded out the top five. Herro is also the first Heat player to win any league-wide award since LeBron James won the league MVP award during the 2012-13 season.

The Heat will host the 76ers in Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night.