Sixers 3 goals: Paul Millsap needs to add depth, veteran mentorship

The Philadelphia 76ers made a huge deal at the deadline when they made the big deal to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. Harden is now expected to join Joel Embiid and help the Sixers move forward on their championship quest.

A trade such as this one sends shockwaves around the league. Two big names such as Harden and Ben Simmons being swapped for each other doesn’t happen very often. A deal like this shakes up the Eastern Conference race as now both teams have their rosters shaped to win the East.

The Miami Heat are a team that is in the mix as they are currently tied for the No. 1 seed in the East led by former Sixers star Jimmy Butler. The Heat All-Star caught up with Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer and he gave his opinion on the deal:

“If [Harden is] happy there, then that’s where I want him to be,” Butler said. “He’s with one of my best friends in Joel, and they got a really good team. I can’t wait to go up against them and see what we’re made of.”

The Sixers and the Heat will be battling all season for East supremacy as Miami is a team that made the NBA finals in 2020 and they have a loaded roster led by Butler and Bam Adebayo. Philadelphia, led by Harden and Embiid, will certainly be fighting to win the Eastern Conference crown as they all move forward.

