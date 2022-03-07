Heather Kadin Joins Range Media Partners As President of Scripted Television – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Former Secret Hideout President Heather Kadin has been tapped as President of Scripted Television for management and production company Range Media Partners. She will oversee all scripted development and production for Range Studios and will executive produce their scripted television projects under the company’s co-production arrangement with A+E Studios as part of A+E Networks’ minority stake acquisition.

Kadin will collaborate with Range’s team of managers and talent clients on creating new series and building scripted TV brands. Her hire completes the team of film and TV executives at Range as she joins recently appointed President of Non-Scripted TV Mark Herwick and Oliver Riddle, head of international film and TV.

An accomplished TV executive and producer, Kadin became available less than three months after a 12-year stint running Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and its predecessor, Kurtzman and Bob Orci’s K/O Paper Products, as President of Television.

“Heather and my journeys are incredibly intertwined. We have worked together in supporting the most talented writers in the creation of some the most amazing TV series,” said Peter Micelli, CEO of Range Media Partners. “Heather shined as the President of Secret Hideout, and her role in driving that company to being one of the most successful in the last 10 years is profound. She has exquisite taste and cares deeply about telling great stories. Her relationships with artists run deep and are founded on mutual trust. Heather’s expertise will be invaluable to Range’s scripted television division succeeding in the right way.”

At Secret Hideout, Kadin was an integral part in expanding the Star Trek universe on CBS All Access/Paramount+, which is overseen by Kurtzman. She served as an executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard starring Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Short Treks; the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Other recent Secret Hideout series on which Kadin served as executive producer alongside Kurtzman include Showtime’s limited series The Comey Rule, the upcoming The Man Who Fell To Earth as well as Clarice on CBS.

Since joining K/O Paper Products in 2010, Kadin also has served as an executive producer on KO/Secret Hideout’s CBS series Limitless, Salvation, Scorpion and Instinct and Fox’s Sleepy Hollow. She also worked on the long-running CBS series Hawaii 5-0.

“I am beyond thrilled to be reuniting with Peter, and to be joining the incredible group at Range,” Kadin said. After many years of producing mostly genre television, I had a strong desire to be more entrepreneurial and work with a wider array of talent. Range is exactly what I was looking for and I cannot wait to dig in with this team.”

Kadin began her television career in 2000 at ABC, where she worked closely with J.J. Abrams, Kurtzman and Orci on Alias. During her tenure, she played an integral part in getting Abrams’ series Lost off the ground and was involved in the development of other hit, long-running series such as Grey’s Anatomy and Desperate Housewives.

In 2004 Kadin joined Warner Bros. Television, where she re-teamed with Abrams, Orci and Kurtzman to develop the cult series Fringe. Kadin also had a key part in the development of The Closer, The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural.

Prior to transitioning to television, Kadin ran Tom Shadyac’s Shady Acres Entertainment where she worked on feature film projects such as Patch Adams, Bruce Almighty and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

“Heather Kadin is a strategic executive and accomplished producer whose deep understanding of the business has helped bring some of the most relevant and enjoyable shows to the screen,” said Tana Jamieson, EVP, Creative Affairs for A+E Studios. “Her creative vision, passion and ability to cultivate strong relationships with writers, directors and studio/network executives make her the ideal leader at Range. She’s an incredible addition to their team and I cannot wait to partner with her.”

Kadin is repped by Jeff Finkelstein at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.