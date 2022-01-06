Heated moment with Taylor Rapp was due to disagreement

Early in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, cameras caught Jalen Ramsey taking an open-handed swing at Taylor Rapp in the huddle after a play. It was a heated moment between two leaders in the secondary, but it certainly wasn’t a good look for the team.

Ramsey didn’t speak to the media after the Rams’ win but on Thursday, he addressed the altercation. He told reporters that it stemmed from a disagreement between himself and Rapp, but the two have moved on and are “fine now.”

It’s good to hear that they’ve moved past this dispute and it didn’t seem to impact either player during the game, and it certainly doesn’t look like it’ll spill into Sunday’s matchup with the 49ers.

Jordan Fuller is the signal caller on defense but both Ramsey and Rapp help get their teammates aligned pre-snap, as well. It’s still not clear exactly what the disagreement was about, but they could be seen talking after Devonta Freeman’s 2-yard run on the opening drive.

The play before that, Marquise Brown caught a pass over the middle for 13 yards, which we likely when the disagreement happened.

The Rams have played well on defense in recent weeks and this mix-up, as Sean McVay called it, isn’t going to set them back as the playoffs approach.