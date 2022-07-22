Heat wave to sweep entire US with 100-degree temps

Millions of Americans are set to endure stifling temperatures of 100 degrees or higher this weekend amid a sweltering heat wave that’s plaguing the entire country, forecasters warned Friday.

More than 77 million people are already under a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning through Sunday, FOX Weather meteorologist Marissa Lautenbacher told The Post.

And an estimated 37 million will also have to tolerate dangerously high triple-digit temperatures over the next few days.

Major cities across the Northeast, including New York City, are expected to inch very close to the 100-degree mark on Saturday and Sunday — but might not actually break it, Lautenbacher said.

Still, Lautenbacher warned: “It’s going to feel like triple digits.”

This week’s scorching temps are set to get even hotter through the weekend.

Over 77 million people are already struggling to beat the heat. Getty Images

Heat advisories are currently in place through Sunday for much of the Northeast, Midwest and Deep South.

Parts of California, Nevada and Arizona are facing excessive heat warnings, according to forecasters.

In addition to record triple-digit temperatures, Texas is currently battling more than 21 destructive wildfires — including 11 that broke out on Thursday alone.

Heat advisories are in place through Sunday for most of the Midwest, the Northeast and the Deep South. AP

Major cities across the Northeast are bracing for potential triple-digit temperatures over the weekend. AP

Of the 21 fires, only five had been fully contained as of Friday, the Texas Forest Service said.

The fires have already burnt through roughly 10,000 acres across the state, officials said.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported statewide, but dozens of homes had been destroyed.