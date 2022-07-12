Heat to ‘exhaust all stops’ in pursuit of Nets’ Kevin Durant

While Kevin Durant is awaiting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the Miami Heat are reportedly pulling out all the stops in an attempt to get the former MVP.

Heat writer Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has reported that the Heat are set on acquiring Kevin Durant via trade package.

Jackson tweeted, “Andy [Elisburg] and Sean [Marks] were chatting at their hotel. [The] Heat determined to exhaust all options to acquire Durant before pursuing anything else significant. Donovan Mitchell obviously looms as an option, though he hasn’t requested trade and Jazz isn’t shopping him.”

A trade package for Durant would likely need a plethora of both young talent, established stars and even future draft picks. The Nets are ‘likely’ to demand either Devin Booker or Bam Adebayo in a trade for the sharpshooting forward.

Durant listed only two destinations in his preferred landing spots: The Heat alongside Jimmy Butler and co. in South Beach and the Phoenix Suns.