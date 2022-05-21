Heat survive Jimmy Butler injury, wild Celtics rally to take 2-1 lead in East finals

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

What initially looked like a Heat romp on Saturday turned into a sweat for Miami with its best player sidelined.

But when the game was done, the Heat emerged with a hard-fought 109-103 win over the Boston Celtics to secure a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. They did so late without Jimmy Butler, who missed the entire second half with knee inflammation. After totaling 16 points in Games 1 and 2, Bam Adebayo powered the Heat with his best of the series as Butler remained sidelined.

The Heat dominated most of the first half en route to a 46-20 second-quarter lead that prompted a chorus of boos from the TD Garden crowd. While Miami caught fire from 3-point range, Boston struggled with turnovers on its home court. But the Celtics rallied to put pressure on before the break with a 10-0 run to close the second half and reduce their deficit to 62-47.

Things got worse for Miami after halftime when the Heat announced at the start of the third quarter that Butler wouldn’t return. He was a surprise scratch after playing most of the first half without any obvious outward signs of injury.

The Celtics, meanwhile, rode their momentum into the fourth quarter while surviving injury scares of their own to Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum. With 2:40 remaining, they cut the Heat lead to 93-92. But Miami put the clamps down on defense late as the turnovers that plagued the Celtics all game sealed their fate as the Heat pulled away for victory. A Kyle Lowry steal in the Boston backcourt with 48 seconds remaining set up an easy Max Strus bucket to give the Heat a 103-94 lead that punctuated the win.

To sweeten the win, the Heat appeared to end the game with good news on the Butler’s injury. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported during the fourth quarter that the Heat don’t anticipate that Butler’s injury will force him to miss Game 4.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday in Boston.

The Celtics can take solace in that they appeared to exit the game without serious injury. Smart appeared to sustain a severe ankle sprain early in the third quarter only to return minute later and finish the game. Tatum crumpled to the floor and left to the locker room late in the fourth quarter after appearing to injure his shoulder during a collision. But like Smart, he returned to the court moments later.