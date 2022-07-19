Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell

The Heat are trying to trade for Nets forward Kevin Durant or Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Which star is more likely to land in Miami?

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell.

Utah’s asking price for Mitchell is probably lower than Brooklyn’s for Durant. Mitchell is also younger than Durant.

But Durant is the better player. The Heat usually press to win immediately. They’re especially incentivized to do so with Jimmy Butler turning 33 before the season.

Plus, the Jazz are reportedly prioritizing draft picks in a Mitchell trade. Miami’s prime trade asset is Tyler Herro, whom Utah probably isn’t eager to pay. The Heat can trade only two future first-round picks (three if unprotecting a 2025 first-rounder already owed to the Thunder).

Much of their future draft capital sent to the Rockets in the James Harden trade, the Nets have less reason than the Jazz to bottom out. Herro could appeal more to Brooklyn. However, probably not enough to get Durant.

Would the Heat trade Bam Adebayo to get Durant? Miami is clearly fond of Adebayo and would certainly prefer to pair him and Durant. But acquiring Durant would obviously require paying a substantial price.

Another complication: Adebayo and the Nets’ Ben Simmons can’t end up on the same team because they’re both designated players. Multi-team deals are even more difficult to execute (a reason using Herro to acquire Mitchell would be difficult).

But the Heat have immense experience chasing and landing stars. If Miami is even hotter on the trail for Durant than Mitchell, it’s worth watching.

More on the Heat

