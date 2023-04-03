‘Heat 2’ Moving Forward At Warner Bros. With Adam Driver Starring – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly three decades since Michael Mann’s crime classic hit theaters and it now feels like Mann and Warner Bros. are finally feeling more heat around the corner for a sequel to Heat. While rumors have been swirling for weeks, The Hamden Journal is hearing Warner Bros. is now in negotiations to come on to develop Heat 2, the sequel to the 1995 classic that Mann recently turned into a novel that became a New York Time #1 best-seller when it was published last August. On top of Warner Bros. in talks to return, insiders add that Adam Driver, who recently starred in Mann’s Ferrari pic, is in discussions with Mann to play young Neil McCauley in the movie.

Warner Bros. and reps for Mann had no comment.

Sources say WB is in negotiations to fund the development of the project and as of right now no partner is involved. New Regency co-financed the first film and insiders add if and when the project is in a good place to move forward, they would be given opportunity to co-finance production. As of right now, Mann is the guiding force with moving this project forward and things are headed in the right direction for it to find a home.

Heat 2 was penned by Mann and Meg Gardiner and is a novelization of Mann’s film and tells the story of everything that happens before and after to the principal characters. The novel jumps between two time periods, the first following Chris Shiherlis as he tries to evade LAPD and Detective Vincent Hanna following the bank robbery gone bad with the second taking us back to Chicago in 1988 when McCauley, Chris Shiherlis, and their high-line crew are taking scores on the West Coast, the US-Mexican border, and now in Chicago. At the same time, Hanna is cutting his teeth as a rising star in the Chicago police department chasing an ultraviolent gang of home invaders

The fallout from McCauley’s scores and Hanna’s pursuit cause unexpected repercussions in a parallel narrative.

Since its publication in August where it became one of the biggest publications of the year, Mann has hinted that he did ultimately want to adapt the novel into a theatrical movie but at the time was starting production on Ferrari with Driver and all of his focus was on that pic. Even though he is still deep into post-production on Ferrari, things started taking shape at the top the year for Heat 2 to be Mann’s next feature film, a film he has been passionate about making for nearly 3 decades.

Since the top of the year, rumors have been swirling around the internet over what talent would either return or which new actors would take on younger version of these roles that have since become iconic. From Al Pacino returning to play Hanna in present times to Ana de Armas playing McCauley’s love interest in the 1988 timeline, fans could not stop dream casting these parts but insiders say Driver is the only actor to commit to the role after the two began discussing the idea of Driver playing McCauley during production. No other actor is currently on board.

The original 1995 pic starred Pacino, Robert De Niro as McCauley Val Kilmer as Shiherlis and while it wasn’t a hit in the moment has since grown a global following and is now considered one of the great crime dramas.

