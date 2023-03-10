‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor To Lead Horror ‘One Of Us’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Kit Connor (Heartstopper) has been set to lead feature mystery-horror One Of Us, which will begin filming in Belfast, Northern Ireland later this month.

In the allegorical film, members of a family begin dying one by one at a funeral, while Youngest (Connor) searches for the stranger in their midst.

Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed) and Ian Beattie (Game Of Thrones) will also star in the feature, which heralds from the Jung School and Northern Ireland Screen and marks the debut of writer-director Stefan van de Graaff.

Raquel Baldwin is producing, with Robert Machoian co-producing and van de Graff executive-producing. Bianca Cline is rounding out the team as Director of Photography. Cline recently worked on feature Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which is Oscar nominated for Best Animation.

Connor is best known for Heartstopper, Rocketman and His Dark Materials. Woodhouse is best known for All Creatures Great and Small and The Durrells. Hope is known for Catch Me A Killer, Game Of Thrones and The Spanish Princess, and movies Allied, The Theory Of Everything and The Nun.

Fallon-Hogan’s credits include Rushed, The House That Jack Built and Men In Black. Beattie is known for Game Of Thrones, Gangs Of London and Line Of Duty.

Connor is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group. Hope is repped by United Agents, Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Mosaic. Woodhouse is repped by APA and Conway van Gelder Grant. Fallon-Hogan is repped by Framework Entertainment. Beattie is repped by InterTalent.