‘Heartstopper’ Season Two Netflix Sets New Cast & Enters Production – The Hamden Journal

Heartstopper season two has set four new cast members and entered production.

The critically-acclaimed heartwarming Netflix show following the exploits of two gay teenagers and their friends has signed up Leila Khan as student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as main character Nick’s older brother David, Bradley Riches as another student, James McEwan, and Nima Taleghani as teacher Mr Farouk.

Khan was hired following a nationwide casting call and it is her first acting role, with credits for the others including War of the Worlds and Hatton Garden.

The show has entered production in the UK and all lead cast are returning, including Kit Connor as Nick, Joe Locke as Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen and Jenny Walser as Tori.

Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman also star, Top of the Lake producer See-Saw Films is producer and creator is Alice Oseman.

Heartstopper’s first season had an outsized impact for Netflix at a time when the streamer has experienced some teething problems. It was warmly welcomed for the way in which it tackled LGBTQ+ issues including the lead role of trans character Elle, played by Finney, who has since landed a major part in Russell T Davies’ regenerated Doctor Who.