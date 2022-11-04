‘Heartstopper’ Adds ‘Call My Agent!’ Star Thibault De Montalembert – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Call My Agent! star Thibault de Montalembert has boarded Netflix’s Heartstopper season two alongside up-and-comers Ash Self and Bel Priestley, with Olivia Colman confirmed to return.

De Montalembert will play Stephane, the father of main character Nick Nelson. Oscar-winner Colman will continue to star as Nick’s mother Sarah.

De Montalembert is probably best known for playing the hapless Mathias Barneville across five seasons of French smash Call My Agent!. Past credits include Sky/Canal+’s The Tunnel and Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front.

De Montalembert is joined in See-Saw Films’ highly-anticipated season two by up-and-comers Priestley and Self, who play main character Elle’s friends Naomi and Felix.

Ash Self and Bel Priestley. Credit: Frances Bell/Patch Studio

Also returning alongside Colman are Chetna Pandya, Fisayo Akinade and Alan Turkington. Previously announced cast includes Kit Connor as Nick, Joe Locke as Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Jenny Walser as Tori, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Leila Khan as Sahar, Jack Barton as David, Bradley Riches as James and Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk.

The adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel has been a huge hit for Netflix, making an outsized cultural impact, generating stars out of leads Locke, Connor and Finney and being recommissioned for a rare double season order from the streamer.

Earlier this week, Connor was forced to take to social media to come out as bisexual, mirroring a storyline from the show. His tweet was met with support from fellow cast members and creator Oseman.

Locke recently landed a role in Disney+/Marvel spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos opposite Kathryn Hahn.