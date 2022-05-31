Heartbroken Texas town honors child victim of school massacre

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Florida embraced social-emotional learning after Parkland. Not any more.

Florida faced a crisis after the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. A key to preventing another murderous attack, many argued, was to better identify children’s mental health needs and provide services before any problems grew out of control. The Republican-led state government poured resources into those efforts, passing laws intended to “reduce the likelihood of …