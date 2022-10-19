‘Heartbreak High’ Renewed At Netflix For Season 2 – The Hamden Journal

Heartbreak High is coming back for a second session.

Netflix has renewed the reboot of the classic Australian comedy drama for a second season.

The show, which is produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, launched on September 14 and amassed over 42.6M hours viewed in its first three week, putting it in Netflix’s top ten lists.

It originally aired in Australia between 1994 and 1996 on Network Ten and between 1997 and 1999 on ABC Australia as well as having a big fan base in the UK.

The reboot, which comes from Hannah Carroll Chapman, stars Asher Yasbincek, Gemma Chua-Tran, Josh Heuston, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Ayesha Madon, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Brodie Townsend, Thomas Weatherall and Chika Ikogwe

It follows the kids at a fictional high school.

Production is set to resume in Sydney.