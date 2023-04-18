Hearse driver saved by dead body as car plunges into canyon

A hearse driver in Colorado narrowly avoided plunging into a canyon thanks to the body he was transporting — which was heavy enough to prevent the other side of the vehicle from tipping over the edge.

The driver from Hubbard & Sons in Grand Junction was transferring a deceased individual for organ donation in the snowy early hours of Jan. 29 when he was forced to change lanes to avoid a speeding motorist, CBS News Colorado reported on Monday.

The man subsequently lost control of the hearse and crashed through the barrier of Interstate 70 before coming to a stop with the front wheels danglings on the precipice of a gnarly drop.

Video footage from the scene shows the black vehicle covered in snow and wedged over the abyss.

Although the driver and his family declined to be interviewed on camera, they told CBS News that the counterweight from the body in the back of the car likely kept it from hurtling into oblivion.

“That’s a lucky motherf-r right there,” a responding officer can be heard saying in the scene footage.